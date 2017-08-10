Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Reportedly Welcome First Child!

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are parents!

The cute couple welcomed their first child on July 25, a baby girl named Bodhi Soleli Reed Somerhalder, E! News reports.

Reed and Somerhalder announced they were pregnant in May with sweet posts on Instagram.

"I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?" Reed wrote alongside a cute photo of her husband cradling her baby bump.

"In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter," Somerhalder added.

Reed has since remained open about her pregnancy, but in a new interview with Fit Pregnancy and Baby, revealed that she and Somerhalder would be going off the grid for the first month after their baby arrived.

"We'll take the baby's first month for ourselves. After the baby arrives, we're doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we're turning off our phones too, so there's no expectation for us to communicate," she said, adding that Somerhalder's "favorite thing in the world" was doing things for her during her pregnancy. "Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, 'How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?' You don't get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present."

ET has reached out to Reed and Somerhalder's reps for comment.

