Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Will Take '1 Month of Silence' After Their Baby Is Born

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder's parenting plan includes one very important, unexpected thing: Silence.

The couple, who will welcome their first child together later this year, plan to stay completely private, and offline, for the baby's first month.

“We’ll take the baby’s first month for ourselves,” the Twilight star explains in the new issue of Fit Pregnancy and Baby, People reports. “After the baby arrives, we’re doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate. Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, ‘How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?’ You don’t get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present.”

Reed also jokes that Somerhalder “wants to keep me pregnant forever,” because, “Pregnant, I’m a better version of myself. I’m really chill and relaxed, which I think is the greatest blessing.” Hopefully, going social media–free will help the couple maintain the same level of zen.

As far as her actual birth plan goes, Reed is still deciding on exactly what she wants. “I used to want a home birth, unmedicated and with a midwife. But now I know people who’ve had great experiences at birthing centers and hospitals,” she says in the interview. “My doctor says, ‘Midwives always think nothing will go wrong. Doctors always think something will. Let’s find a place in the middle. So Ian and I are looking at all options.”

The couple wed in 2015 and announced their pregnancy via an Instagram in May. However, they kept the happy news a secret for some time, for reasons seemingly similar to those that inspired their vow of silence. “We waited months to tell even friends and family that we were expecting,” she admits. “It started out with us not knowing how long we’d keep it private. Then it started to feel like we had this really cool thing, a secret with just each other. The downside was that I had moments of wishing I could do things other pregnant mamas were doing. But the upside was that we started the journey without having to open up about it to anyone else, and that made it special.”

TBA on the sex of the baby (according to People, the couple doesn't even know yet), but it looks like Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder fans will have to wait at least one extra month—Beyoncé style—to find out.

