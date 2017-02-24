Nicole Richie Throws It Way Back to the Day After She Was Adopted by Lionel Richie

Nicole Richie has never been accused of being camera shy — please see The Simple Life. On Thursday, the designer shared a vintage photo of herself that proved she’s always been a bit of a ham.

In the pic, a 9-year-old Richie is popping the kind of pose that a beauty queen might assume in front of the lens. The photo is also significant because it was taken the day after Richie, now 35, officially became the daughter of singer Lionel Richie and Brenda Harvey.

The “Stuck on You” singer has recalled in interviews that he fell in love with 4-year-old Nicole when he saw her playing the tambourine on stage at a Prince concert. Her birth parents were also part of the music crowd.

“So I went backstage and I knew the mother and I knew the father [Karen Moss and Peter Michael Escovedo] and, of course, they were having difficulties with their relationship,” he told Piers Morgan in September 2015. “I said, ‘While you are having the difficulty, the kid is sitting out here in limbo so I’ll tell you what I’ll do, just put the kid in my house until the tour is over with and then we will sort this out later.”

The temporary arrangement became a permanent one five years later.

There were some bumps along the way — Nicole’s adopted parents had an ugly split in 1993, and she struggled with drug addiction — but Nicole has said that she has “nothing but good memories” of her childhood.

It certainly looks like she’s a happy kid in the throwback photos she shares, often using a nickname for her dad, “L-Train.”





