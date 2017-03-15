Nicole Richie Cluelessly Raps Big Sean Lyrics, Asks Big Sean for Help

At the age of 35, Nicole Richie has come a long way from the seemingly dimwitted girl everyone remembers from The Simple Life (which, if you want to feel old, debuted in 2003). But some things still stump her, especially Big Sean lyrics.

She was recently out with friends and decided to try to rap the lyrics to Big Sean’s song “Bounce Back.” But first, they had to look up the lyrics.





The first line especially puzzled Richie. It goes, “Last night took an L / but tonight I bounce back.” “What’s an ‘L’?” she asked. She goes through the not-so-obvious culprits: a joint? Molly? Lexapro? But later, the group defaults to looking it up on Urban Dictionary (it means to “take a loss”), which they also documented on Instagram.





And while most of us have the Internet to consult in times of trouble, Nicole and company went straight to the source. That’s right, Big Sean and his girlfriend Jhené Aiko were literally at the same restaurant as they were. But even with his help … things didn’t exactly improve.





A for effort, but maybe next time, let the rappers rap?

