Nicole Polizzi's Kids Learn Her 'Jersey Shore' Nickname but Are Confused as to What a "Snooki" Is

Snooki's Kids Learn Her Jersey Shore Nickname and Are Asking 'What's That?'

Nicole Polizzi‘s children may start calling her “Snooki” like the rest of the world.

In the clip, the former MTV star, who starred on all six seasons of Jersey Shore, asked her oldest child what exactly a “Snooki” is, and he adorably answered: “I don’t know.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Clearly the reality star is not a big fan of her children using the name as when her little boy said he did not know what a Snooki is, she replied: “Me either, eww!”

The mother of two recently reunited with her former costars Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio for the E! special Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore, five years after fans said goodbye to the reality series following the season 6 finale in 2012.

During the brief reunion-centered docu-series, Snooki didn’t waste a minute putting her ex-roommate, “The Sitch,” through the paces. In fact, she told her daughter Giovanna even before the trip that she was being picked up by “this guy called ‘Mr. Situation.’ He took too many, um, candy snacks and got mean and cranky.”

And soon, Snooki will star in another Jersey Shore spinoff.