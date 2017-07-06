Nicole Kidman Leads Pack of Stars Performing Spice Girls Classic ‘Wannabe’

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

“Wannabe” can officially get with your friends — for drinks! That’s right: On Friday, July 8, the iconic Spice Girls track turns 21.

To celebrate this momentous occasion for the Spice Girls (and everyone who has ever said “zig-a-zig-ah” after preaching about Girl Power), W magazine released a video of some of the biggest stars doing their own interpretation. And just like us normal folk, Nicole Kidman, Riz Ahmed, Milo Ventimiglia, Millie Bobby Brown, Keri Russell, and more stars really love this song.

No word yet on what Posh, Scary, Sporty, Baby, and Ginger think about James Franco’s interpretation, but we’ll be here, patiently waiting to hear.

And, in case you forgot, here’s the epic video to go along with the classic pop banger.