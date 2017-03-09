Nicole Kidman Explains Her Famous Oscars Clap: ‘It Was Really Awkward’

Nicole Kidman had an unusual clapping style at the Oscars that made headlines last month. On Wednesday, the Oscar-nominated actress finally talked about that awkward moment.

On the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O, Nicole explained, “I’m clapping but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own, but it was absolutely gorgeous. And I was terrified of damaging it.”

While it wasn’t the biggest moment that night, Nicole’s “seal-hands” clap still quickly went viral on social media.

SOMEONE PLEASE TEACH NICOLE KIDMAN HOW TO CLAP pic.twitter.com/5DQFR3M0VV — #1 Rachel ✨ (@rachel) February 27, 2017





Kidman, who wore 119 carats’ worth of Harry Winston jewels, added, “It was really awkward. Gosh, I want to clap. I don’t want to not be clapping, which would be worse.”

Did you know that Nicole was once engaged to Lenny Kravitz?



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: