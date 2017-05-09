Nicole Kidman Claims She Was Not Publicly Recognized Before ‘Big Little Lies’

It’s safe to say that everyone knows who Nicole Kidman is. But it seems that even with dozens of red carpet appearances, no one has stopped her on the streets until the HBO miniseries Big Little Lies.

On Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actress was on the Ellen DeGeneres show and talked about how the success of the show changed her life.

“It was weird, when it first came out, I remember calling going, ‘Aw, I was hoping it would be a little bit more successful,’” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s not going to hit the place we really wanted to it to hit.’ And then it just started to snowball, and the great thing was, because it was on HBO, everyone had to wait each week to see the next ep.”

She added, “Then I was suddenly being recognized in airports and on airplanes, and women were coming up to me in the street and talking about the character and what was going to happen next. And I was getting texts from Keith’s friends, and they were saying, ‘We’re staying in Sunday night. We’re ordering pizza. We’re putting the kids to bed and we can’t wait to watch.’ And then I thought, ‘Wow, this is working.’”

Of course, Ellen called Kidman out and said, “What do you mean you suddenly got recognized? Nobody knew who you were before this?”

Kidman admitted that she hasn’t had a film that’s made her a household name in a long time. But she did enjoy the transition to the small screen for a change.

