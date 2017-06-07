Nicole Kidman Broke a Window After Shooting a Violent Scene on ’Big Little Lies’

Nicole Kidman played the role of Celeste in the hit HBO drama Big Little Lies. Her character was in an abusive marriage, which meant filming intense scenes. The actress recently discussed her experience with the Hollywood Reporter.

She said, “Except I remember lying on the floor in the last episode, being in my underwear and having just been really thrown around. I just lay on the floor. I couldn’t get up. I didn’t want to get up. And I remember [director] Jean-Marc [Vallée] coming over and putting a towel over me in between the takes because I was just like…”

Kidman admitted the scenes took a tremendous emotional toll on her. “I just felt completely humiliated and devastated.” she said. “And angry inside. I went home and I threw a rock through a glass door.”

Reese Witherspoon, who co-starred in Big Little Lies, explained further. She said, “We were staying at a hotel and she called me and she says, ‘I’ve just done the craziest thing.’ She got home from work and she had one of these horrible scenes and she goes, ‘I couldn’t get into my hotel room so I threw a rock through the window.’ And she goes, ‘I don’t do stuff like that.'”

Kidman previously admitted that she was left with bruises because of the violent nature of the scenes. She said her husband, country star Keith Urban, was devastated to see her in that state.

In other entertainment news, Nick Clooney gushes over his new grandchildren:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: