Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Call Sex ‘Kissy-Kissy Time’ Around Their Kids

File this under TMI. In case you were ever curious what Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban call sex when they’re around their kids, you now have your answer.

“[We tell them] Mommy and Daddy need to have kissy-kissy time,” the actress told Denise Albert and Melissa Musen Gerstein of “The Moms,” according to Page Six, when asked about private time while the kids are home.

Keith and Nicole, both 49, have two daughters together, 8-year-old Sunday and 6-year-old Faith.

This isn’t the first time the couple has talked about their intimate life. The country singer revealed they will “sex text” when their schedules keep them apart.

“We never e-mail. Phone calls only, which I really love,” he told Ellen DeGeneres a few years ago. “Maybe one text. Maybe one cool kind of, you know … that kind of text … nice sex texting.”

If you were an American Idol fan and listened to the NSFW lyrics of the song “Falling” Urban penned for winner Trent Harmon, then Nicole and Keith’s bedroom habits shouldn’t be all that shocking. We’re not sure if code words can cover that one up!



