Nicki Minaj’s Beverly Hills Mansion Burglarized, $175K in Jewelry and Other Property Stolen

Nicki Minaj was recently the victim of a pricey theft after her Beverly Hills home was burglarized, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed.

The LAPD told ET on Thursday that Minaj's mansion was broken into sometime between Nov. 24, and Jan. 24. The police report was filed on Jan. 27.

The suspect, or suspects, stole jewelry and other items worth an estimated $175,000.

PHOTOS: Busted! Hollywood's Most Memorable Mugshots

Minaj had reportedly been living in the residence with her then-boyfriend, rapper Meek Mill. However, the two broke up in December, and the former couple's living situation following the split is unclear. It's also unknown where Minaj was when the burglary occurred.

ET has reached out to Minaj's reps for comment.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Robbed of $10 Million Worth of Jewelry in Paris

It doesn't seem as if the break-in has fazed the rapper too badly. Minaj took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sneak peek at her outfit for a "secret shoot" she's working on.

WATCH: Nicki Minaj and Drake Are Friends Again, Have a Young Money Reunion After Meek Mill Breakup

The Pinkprint artist has also been spending her time reconnecting with old friends. On Wednesday, she hung out with Drake, and caught up with Young Money Entertainment co-founder and fellow artist Lil Wayne. Check out the video below for a look at their reunion.

Related Articles