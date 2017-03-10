Nicki Minaj Responds to Remy Ma’s Diss Track with Three New Singles

“Pound the Alarm”: Nicki Minaj is back with new music … times three.

On Thursday evening, the Queens MC premiered not one, but three singles with plenty of references and responses to Remy Ma’s diss track, “ShETHER.”

And the leader of the Barbz recruited her Big 3 partners Drake and Lil Wayne for “No Frauds,” in which she claps back at Remy’s follow-up single, “Another One.”

“You can’t be Pablo if your work ain’t sellin’ / What the f— is this bitch inhalin’? / Tried to drop ‘Another One,’ you was itchin’ to scrap / You exposed your ghostwriter / Now you wish it was scrapped,” Minaj raps.

She also released “Regret In Your Tears” and “Changed It” featuring Wayne.

The new singles are the first Minaj has released since her feud with Ma reached a boiling point last month. On Feb. 25, Remy dropped a seven-minute-long song in which she accused Minaj of everything from plastic surgery to infidelity.

At the time, fans speculated that the song was a response to lyrics Minaj spits in two new singles — Gucci Mane’s “Make Love” and Jason Derulo’s “Swalla” — that were allegedly about her. (Others guessed that the lyrics were actually directed at another rival, Azealia Banks.)

Ma, 36, rose to fame after offering a verse to the 2004 Fat Joe and Terror Squad hit “Lean Back.” In 2008, she went to prison after being convicted for assault, illegal weapon possession and attempted coercion; she was released six years later in 2014 and cemented her comeback with her latest Fat Joe collab “All the Way Up,” which was nominated for two Grammys this year.

As it turns out, Ma’s beef with Minaj, 34, began before she was behind bars. As Rolling Stone previously reported, their feud has been ongoing for years. Minaj seemingly blasted Ma on her track “Dirty Money” off a 2007 EP, in which she raps, “Tell that bitch with the crown to run it like Chris Brown” while sampling one of Ma’s Terror Squad songs “Yeah Yeah Yeah.” And after Ma was released from prison, she freestyled over Minaj’s 2014 hit “Truffle Butter.”

Ma recently told Buzzfeed she was “not particularly proud” of slamming Minaj in “Shether.”

“I do not condone or recommend the tearing down of another female,” she said in the interview. “That’s not what I do. Anybody that knows me knows that I embrace females. I always want to do some girl-oriented thing. I think we work so much better when we work together and when we help each other. I just don’t, especially when I know someone who’s come from somewhere like I’ve come from, when you come from the bottom and you’ve actually managed to make something of yourself, it just makes me happy. It just makes me all mushy inside. However, in the event that you piss me off and we become archenemies, run for cover.”