Nicki Minaj Pulls a Lil Kim, Exposes Breast While Wearing Nothing But a Pasty at Paris Fashion Week

Nicki Minaj seemed to have taken inspiration from Lil Kim as she let her left breast hang out while attending a show at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.

The 34-year-old rapper channeled Kim's iconic 1999 MTV Video Music Awards look at the Haider Ackermann Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 show, covering up with an Agent Provacateur pasty. Minaj accessorized her look with Givenchy shorts, Alexandre Vauthier heels and purple Veronique Leroy shades.

Interestingly enough, the rapper's Mugler blazer was originally designed with a bra top that would have covered her left breast.

Kim recently reminisced about her iconic VMAs, look, calling herself a "trendsetter."

"If I wore that same damn outfit to the club, you would look at me like I'm a damned fool," she told Billboard. "People still say, 'Put that purple outfit back on!' That's bulls--t. They don't want to see me in that outfit."

"First of all, if I was still with my record company and we were still moving—I would update. My music is gonna be updated, my look is gonna be updated. You just update," she added. "But there are some fans who don't understand the meaning of updated. They just think you do the same exact thing and put some blonde stuff in your wig instead of it being all purple. It's not possible. That's what I like to constantly do, and that's what I was known for—being a trendsetter and always reinventing myself."

