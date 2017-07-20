Nicki Minaj and Blac Chyna Hang Out With Their Lamborghinis: Watch the Seductive Videos!

Just to race with Chyna! Nicki Minaj reunited with her longtime pal Blac Chyna on Wednesday night. The ladies posed together on Chyna's Snapchat wearing matching latex looks.



In the Snapchat videos, Minaj and Chyna pose seductively as the "Starships" emcee jokingly pretends to lick the former reality star.



Chyna, who served as Minaj's body double in Kanye West's "Monster" music video back in 2010, also Instagrammed a shot of her red Lamborghini next to the rapper's pink one, captioning it, "Just to race with Chyna" -- a recent Minaj lyric from the song "Rake It Up."

It is unclear whether the two were simply hanging out or working on a new project together. Minaj has not released a music video for "Rake It Up," with Yo Gotti and Mike Will Made-It, and Chyna also posed with Yo Gotti, who shared a video of Minaj in a racy pink outfit from earlier in the day dancing to "Rake It Up."

The model and TV personality seems to be returning to her life after dealing legally with her ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian, last week. Chyna was granted a restraining order against Kardashian after he shared nude images of her on his since-deactivated Instagram account.

