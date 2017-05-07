Nicki Minaj Just Randomly Paid a Bunch of Her Fans’ School Expenses on Twitter

Katherine Richter
Nicki Minaj Used Twitter to Pay Fans' School Expenses

Nicki Minaj paid fans’ school expenses on Saturday night, using her Twitter account - which has more than 20 million followers - to field numerous requests for assistance with loans, tuition and material costs.

The “No Frauds” singer began her donation torrent - promising more than 20 fans financial help - after replying to a fan who tweeted, “Well you wanna pay for my tuition?”

“Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?” Minaj replied.

The 34-year-old requested fans direct message her proof of the cost, which often totaled more than $1000 per fan.

To conclude her giving spree, Minaj tweeted, “Ok u guys. It’s been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left. I’ll do some more in a month or 2.”

Right after that, she fulfilled one last request for a Wacom Pro for college, tweeting, “Ok you’re the last one for the night. Dm ur info.”

Her charitable giving follows a glamorous turn at the Met Gala this week. The rapper wore a custom H&M dress, topped off with a leather Obi belt which featured a mask of the face of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com