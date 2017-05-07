Nicki Minaj Just Randomly Paid a Bunch of Her Fans’ School Expenses on Twitter

Nicki Minaj paid fans’ school expenses on Saturday night, using her Twitter account - which has more than 20 million followers - to field numerous requests for assistance with loans, tuition and material costs.

The “No Frauds” singer began her donation torrent - promising more than 20 fans financial help - after replying to a fan who tweeted, “Well you wanna pay for my tuition?”

“Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?” Minaj replied.

The 34-year-old requested fans direct message her proof of the cost, which often totaled more than $1000 per fan.

To conclude her giving spree, Minaj tweeted, “Ok u guys. It’s been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left. I’ll do some more in a month or 2.”

Right after that, she fulfilled one last request for a Wacom Pro for college, tweeting, “Ok you’re the last one for the night. Dm ur info.”

Her charitable giving follows a glamorous turn at the Met Gala this week. The rapper wore a custom H&M dress, topped off with a leather Obi belt which featured a mask of the face of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

