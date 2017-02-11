Nick Gordon Shares Touching Photo on 5-Year Anniversary of Whitney Houston’s Death: ‘I Miss You’

It’s been five years since the death of legendary singer Whitney Houston, and Nick Gordon is remembering the woman who helped raised him.

In a touching post to his Twitter page on Saturday, the 26-year-old shared a throwback photo of himself and Houston. “Can’t believe it’s been 5 years,” he wrote. “I miss you.”

Houston – who raised Gordon since he was abandoned by his own mother at 12 – died in 2012 at age 48 after being found unresponsive in a bathtub at a Beverly Hills hotel. Officials announced that the legendary singer died of an accidental drowning. Contributing factors included heart disease and cocaine use, an investigation found.

Also in the photo was Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Houston and Bobby Brown who was found unresponsive in the bathtub of her home on Jan. 31, 2015. After six months of medically induced comas and a hospice stay, she passed away on July 26, 2015.

Gordon, who was Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend and lived with her at the time she was found unresponsive, said he hoped Houston and her daughter were together in heaven.

“I know you and Kriss are enjoying each other up there,” he said, adding “RIH” — an abbreviation for “rest in heaven.”

In January, Gordon sent out a Twitter message about missing Bobbi Kristina – posted nearly two years to the day she fell into a coma.

Gordon shared two photos: one of Bobbi Kristina smiling and one of the couple kissing passionately.

“You’re the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep,” he wrote. “I love and miss you. RIH my angel.”

A source close to Gordon recently told PEPLE that he is not doing well and hasn’t been since he was found liable in the wrongful death case and ordered to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate in September.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Judge T. Jackson Bedford of Fulton County did not reach the judgment by considering the facts of the case. Rather, Gordon was found responsible for Brown’s death because he failed to respond or appear in court for his civil hearings.

Gordon, who has bounced between Orlando, Florida, and Atlanta, Georgia, for the last few months, has never been criminally charged in Brown’s death and has continuously denied any wrongdoing.

But a source in the Fulton County District Attorney’s office previously told PEOPLE that the criminal investigation is “still ongoing.”

“This won’t change anything in the criminal case. Generally speaking, it tends to be the other way around: a criminal conviction is used in a civil case,” the source explains. “Obviously, if he had taken the stand in a civil case, we could have used what he said. But that’s not what happened here. The case is still ongoing, but there are no new updates at this time.”

In June, Bobby Brown implicated Gordon in the deaths of both his ex-wife and their daughter.

“It’s not a mystery to me. The same thing that happened to my daughter is what happened to Whitney,” Brown, 47, told ABC News’ Robin Roberts in a 20/20 interview.

“There’s only one person that was around both occasions,” he added, to which Roberts replied, “You won’t say his name – Nick Gordon is who you’re referring to.”

“I won’t say his name,” Brown said.