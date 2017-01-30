Nick Gordon Shares Bobbi Kristina Brown Pics Almost 2 Years to the Date of Her Hospitalization

Nick Gordon took to Twitter on Monday to share intimate photos of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, just one day before the two-year anniversary of her 2015 hospitalization.

The pics include one of Brown smiling, and another of the two kissing while her engagement ring is on full display.

"You're the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep," Gordon, 26, wrote. "I love & miss you RIH my angel."

On Jan. 31, 2015, Brown was found unresponsive in her bathtub, and was taken to North Fulton Hospital in Roswell, Georgia. She was later placed in a medically induced coma at Atlanta's Emory University Hospital, but died six months later at Peachtree Christian Hospice in Duluth, Georgia. She was 22 years old.

Gordon was found liable for the wrongful death of Brown on Sept. 16, 2016, when he was a no-show at the hearing on the civil lawsuit filed against him by the state. Brown's conservator, Bedelia Hargrove, filed a $10 million wrongful death civil suit against Gordon in August 2015, alleging that he had physically abused and stole thousands of dollars from Brown. In an amendment to that suit, it is alleged that Gordon gave his girlfriend a "toxic cocktail, rendering her unconscious and then put her face down in a tub of cold water causing her to suffer brain damage."

In November, Gordon was ordered to pay over $36 million in the wrongful death suit, when Judge T. Jackson Bedford of Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, Georgia, determined Gordon must pay for loss of life, punitive damages ($250,000), conversion ($1.575 million), assault and battery ($1.37 million), and pain and suffering as a result of assault ($13.8 million).

"I am pleased with the outcome of today's court proceedings," Brown's father, singer Bobby Brown, said in a statement to ET at the time. "I do know that Mr. Gordon will be unable to slander my daughter's name in the future or obtain any benefits from the use of Krissy's name."

Meanwhile, Gordon's lawyers released a statement last August regarding the lawsuit filed against their client, claiming it is both "slanderous and meritless."

"Nick has been heartbroken and destroyed over the loss of his love and it's shameful that such baseless allegations have been presented publicly," the statement reads. "Nick has engaged civil counsel and intends to defend the lawsuit vigorously and expose it for what it is: a fictitious assault against the person who loved Krissy most."

In November, Gordon tweeted a photo of himself with Brown's mother, the late Whitney Houston. Gordon was also present when Houston was found unresponsive in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton the night before the 2012 GRAMMYs. The legendary singer died at 48 years old.

"Learned so much from this amazing woman. Miss you so much!!" Gordon wrote.

