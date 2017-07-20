Nick Carter Shares '#FamilyMan' Selfies With Son Odin Amid Drama With Brother Aaron

Nick Carter is focusing on his son.

The Backstreet Boy took to Instagram on Monday to share sweet snaps with his son, Odin, amid the fallout from his brother, Aaron's arrest.

"Father and son time right after bath and before bed. #parenting #babies #growinguptofast #love #family #familyman #odinsparents," Nick captioned a black-and-white selfie.

The singer also shared a video of his wife, Lauren, reading to Odin before he traveled back to Los Angeles to shoot Boy Band.

"Soaking up all that I can before heading back to LA tomorrow for @boybandabc #familyman #odinsparents #love #growinguptofast," he wrote.

In an interview with ET on Tuesday, Aaron opened up about his recent arrest, and why he was so upset at Nick's attempt to reach out to him over Twitter.

"Nick made no efforts to call me, and he knows how to reach me," Aaron shared, adding that he doesn't need Nick's help in his personal or professional life.

"I don't need Nick's help. I don't need that. I don't need help," he insisted. "What I need is for people to understand that I'm human and I make mistakes just like every other human in this world."

Aaron also said that he doesn't think he and Nick will ever reconcile.

"I think there's too much animosity," he explained. "There's too much conflict of interest."

