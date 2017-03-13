Nick Cannon’s Got the Tattoos to Prove He’s #Obsessed With the ’80s

“I’m an ’80s baby at heart,” entertainer Nick Cannon tells Yahoo. His collection of ’80s pop culture memorabilia runs deep. He even wears it on his body, as he’s got tattoos ranging from Steven Spielberg’s most famous movie character, E.T., to the Flux Capacitor, the time-travel device which allows Marty McFly to zip around the space-time continuum in a DeLorean in the Back to the Future trilogy.

But maybe more than anything else, Cannon is a fan of Michael Jackson, the late King of Pop. He says his first piece of M.J. merchandise was a Jackson doll he was gifted sometime in the mid-’80s. He now has several, one of which was signed at a store in Melrose before he owned it. “He signed it with a regular pen too, like he was signing this check [and went], “Hey, I’ll sign that too!” Cannon attributes his great fondness for the musician and the memories of his doll to the fact that seeing Michael Jackson perform was what inspired him as a young boy to enter the world of music, which turned out quite well for the entrepreneurial, multi-hyphenate rapper-actor-comedian-producer!

