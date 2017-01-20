Nick Cannon Shares Throwback Photos From When He Dated Kim Kardashian

We see you, Nick Cannon! The America’s Got Talent host reminded Us that he dated Kim Kardashian by posting two throwback photos with the social media maven to Instagram on Thursday.

“#tbt Whoa!!!” the rapper, 36, captioned a 2006 snap with Kardashian and pals Paris Hilton and Lil’ Kim. In the photo, Kardashian looks completely different while clad in a pink Missoni top and sitting at a club next to former BFF Hilton.





In a second #TBT, Cannon jokingly referred to Kardashian’s now-husband, Kanye West, is also pictured at the bash back in 2006.





“#tbt Same Night!!! Could it have…. Nah!!! LOL,” he wrote alongside the snap of himself partying with West and Lil’ Kim.

The pair briefly dated back in the day before Cannon allegedly split with the future reality star over her sex tape with Ray J. Cannon went on to marry now ex-wife Mariah Carey in 2008. They split December 2014 and share twins Monroe and Moroccan.

During a 2014 interview with Power 106, Cannon joked that he gets “in trouble” when he talks about having dated Kardashian. “She’s a great girl though,” Cannon said of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “Her family are some of the most incredible people I ever met in my life.”

