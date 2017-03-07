Nick Cannon Plays With Nicki Minaj Puppet and Bashes Donald Trump in Cray Cray Vlog

Former America’s Got Talent host Nick Cannon released an 8-minute long vlog on YouTube titled “Nick Cannon Goes Ncredibly Crazy.”

The first episode of a series, Cannon covers Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, crime in Chicago, and his disgust with his own flatulence. He also weighs in on the Nicki Minaj-Remy Ma beef by fondling a puppet resembling Minaj.

Cannon addresses critics who have questioned his mental health by stating, “I been crazy! They call me crazy cause I turned down millions, and millions, and millions … of dollars. I am moving on to bigger and better things, like my mixtape.”

The bizarre, expletive-filled video comes on the heels of a tumultuous few weeks for Cannon. He recently welcomed a baby with actress Brittany Bell and announced that he left America’s Got Talent as a result of jokes made on his Showtime comedy special Stand Up, Don’t Shoot.

David Letterman bashes Donald Trump:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: