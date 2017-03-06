Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s Twins Hang With Their Newborn Brother

Moroccan and Monroe are getting to know the newest addition to their family.

The twins' father, Nick Cannon, and his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, recently became parents to a son, Golden "Sagon" Cannon, and on Sunday, the 36-year-old entertainer hung out with all his children. Cannon shared several photos of his family time, including 5-year-old Roe adorably holding her newborn brother. "Big Sister Love! Roe Roe and Go Go!!" he wrote.

In another image, Cannon and his kids posed with his mom and grandmother. "My Grandmother Hates taking pictures! LOL #FamilyDay #Rocky #RoeRoe and #GoGo," he captioned the family photo.

Gushing over Roc, Cannon shared another pic of his oldest son striking a pose. "All the way Swagged Out! #RocStar," the proud father quipped.

After Cannon announced the birth of his son, his ex-wife and the twins' mother, Mariah Carey, shared a message of support. "There's no validity to the false allegations looming in the press regarding our family," the 46-year-old singer posted to Instagram. "Nick is the father of my children, we will always stand up for each other, have each other's backs and we will always remain a strong family."

Here's a look at the sweet message Cannon posted after his son was born:

