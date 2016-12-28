Nick Cannon Gives Health Update From Hospital in Inspirational New Video

Nick Cannon isn't letting his recent hospital stay get him down.

The 36-year-old America's Got Talent host spent Christmas at Cedars-Sinai Hospital due to complications with lupus, though on Wednesday, he let all his fans know that he's planning to tackle 2017 stronger than ever. In a video update from the hospital, Cannon thanked everyone for their support.

"I'm still in the hospital but I'm about to get out of here, for real, and I'm letting you know we're about to take it to a whole new level," Cannon says. "I've just been sitting here, reflecting, and I can't sit here dormant no more. I'm about to take it to the new level, a different stratosphere, a different mesosphere. I'm sitting here just getting stronger, just, like, Iron Man strong, Incredible Hulk type strong."

"Nietzsche said, 'What doesn't kill you only makes you stronger,'" he adds. "We all are stronger because we made it through 2016, and we're gonna keep going. One love."

On Monday, Cannon got a visit from his good friend, Kevin Hart, as well as comedian Dick Gregory. "So happy to see my brother @nickcannon getting back to himself," Hart Instagrammed. "Nothing but love for you man..... #GetWellNick #Ncredible."

Last week, the father of two shared that his doctors said he would be "back to normal" before the New Year.

