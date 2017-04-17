Nick Cannon Does Easter With Mariah Carey, DemKids, and His New Baby

Easter was a family affair for Nick Cannon! The divorced father of three celebrated the holiday with Mariah Carey, their 5-year-old twins, and his new son. The festivities kicked off the night before the official holiday with Moroccan and Monroe partaking in some celebratory egg painting with their parents. “Easter with #demkids#moments #rocandroe #easter #family,” Carey captioned an adorable snap of the foursome mugging for the camera.

Her ex-husband shared his own pic of the event as well that featured the kids mid-activity. It’s probably worth noting, however, that Monroe is too busy flashing peace signs to actually dye an eggs in this shot. Someone thought ahead and covered the table in protective sheets (which look an awful lot like wee-wee pads for training puppies). Gold star for that genius, please! While an assortment of colors were used, green seemed to be the shade of the evening.





The former America’s Got Talent host also shared a pic showcasing the whole family having a laugh while Mariah and Monroe reach for his hat. Not sure what’s going on there, but it’s safe to say everyone is having a grand time — and really, that’s all that matters.





Even Mariah, clad in a very Mariah-esque sequined jacket for the art project, seemed to be relaxed and happy despite her recent breakup from backup dancer Bryan Tanaka. (ICYMI, the 47-year-old star and her 33-year-old beau ended their relationship earlier this month.)

Cannon, meanwhile, also spent part of the holiday with his newest child, Golden “Sagon” Cannon, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. The little boy arrived on Feb. 21, and his dad made the most of their first Easter together, visiting the Easter Bunny and spending some time snuggling.





Even though he was only a few weeks old, the newborn had a pretty snazzy ensemble for the occasion, rocking an outfit that featured both a vest and tie. (He’s very formal!)





Based on these pics, it seems safe to say that Nick and Mariah have found a way to make it work and co-parent after ending their marriage. Since their union ended, she has dated, gotten engaged, broken the engagement, dated again, and broken up again, and he has had a baby with another woman he’s no longer with — yet they can still sit down at a table covered in protective pads and celebrate the holidays with their twins. As unlikely as it sounds, for the time being, Mariah Carey is giving us serious relationship goals.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: