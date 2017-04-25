How Does the New ‘Dirty Dancing’ Cast Compare With the Classic Crew?

The 1987 classic Dirty Dancing turns 30 this year. And less than a month from now, the new TV adaptation of the iconic film will air on ABC.

A sneak preview of the three-hour musical event just recently dropped, and it seems like everyone is having the time of their lives.

Here’s a look at the original film compared with today’s remake.

Former child star Abigail Breslin snagged the lead role of Frances “Baby” Houseman. In the late ’80s, Jennifer Grey rose to fame playing the same character.





Broadway actor Colt Prattes stepped in as the new Johnny Castle. Patrick Swayze used to play the hot dance instructor at the camp.

Sarah Hyland of the hit ABC series Modern Family took over the role of Baby’s older sister, Lisa Houseman. Meanwhile, Debra Messing will be playing their mom, Marjorie. Gilmore Girls alum Kelly Bishop was the original mom.





Singer Nicole Scherzinger said she almost turned down the role of Penny. But she looks amazing as Johnny’s first dance partner.





The new movie also stayed true to some famous scenes. Breslin and Prattes balanced on a log while dancing, and they remade the iconic Dirty Dancing lift. Thank goodness!

