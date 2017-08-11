Nelly Furtado Supports Taylor Swift, Says She's Had Uncomfortable Encounters With Radio Staff

Nelly Furtado says she can sympathize with Taylor Swift's account of David Mueller allegedly groping her during a meet-and-greet in Denver, Colorado, in June 2013..

Swift is facing off with Mueller in court this week. The "Shake It Off" singer is countersuing the former radio DJ for $1 after he sued her on the grounds that her claim that he groped her has ruined his career and therefore his livelihood. Mueller has long denied that he groped Swift.

A slew of stars have spoken out in support of the 27-year-old singer, including Furtado, who claims that she has faced similar situations. "Been in several meet-in-greets where radio staff attempt to cross lines," she tweeted on Friday. "Love @taylorswift13 for fighting for women's safety in the workplace."

In addition to Furtado, a few members of Swift's squad have taken to social media to react to the court trial as well. "@taylorswift13 is F**KING BRAVE," Jaime King wrote. "ALL deserve justice -- to be heard, honored and respected. No matter race, creed, socioeconomic status, gender."

Lena Dunham was also impressed with Swift after she took the stand to testify on Thursday. "Proud of @taylorswift13 for her fierce and cutting testimony and her refusal to settle for being treated like property," the Girls star wrote. "Her example is powerful."

Even those not in Swift's inner circle have expressed their support of her during the trial. "Hi @taylorswift13, just learned #taylorswifttrial. Thank you for taking a stand. #ivegotyourback," Ashley Judd wrote.

George Takei even referenced one Swift song, "Fearless," in his tweet, writing: "Fearless indeed."

On Thursday, Swift testified for about an hour about what she calls "horrifying" moments when Mueller allegedly grabbed her butt backstage at Denver's Pepsi Center. "It was a definite grab, [a] very long grab," she said in court. "It was long enough for me to be completely sure it was intentional."

