Nelly Furtado and Husband Demacio Castellon Split After 8 Years of Marriage

Nelly Furtado and Demacio Castellon have gone their separate ways, the singer's rep confirms to ET.

"Nelly is out of the country promoting her new album, but on her behalf, I can confirm the news is true, and Nelly has been and is in great spirits personally and professionally," her rep tells ET. "She is currently in the U.K. and Germany promoting her new album."

The 38-year-old singer revealed during a Wednesday appearance on ITV's Loose Women that she and Castellon had split last summer, after eight years of marriage.

"I am single now," Furtado said. "Someone here needs to update my Wikipedia -- it's not helping my dating life!"

"I went through an emotionally difficult time last summer and I actually wrote and sung myself songs to get through it," she continued. "I was going through a breakup, and I would sing to myself while I drove on these long drives and I thought to myself, 'I'm so lucky that I can write songs because I can soothe myself with them.'"

Furtado, who has a 13-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, said she spent her recent time away from the limelight finding a new balance in life.

"Sometimes you just want to sit home and bake muffins for your daughter, clean my toilet, having a moment to yourself," she confessed. "It's great to have your career take off and have those blessings, but if you don't have that time, when you give and give, you crash."

"I need to stay emotionally and physically well for my daughter," she added.

Furtado seemed to hint at her split during Facebook Live chat with ET's Denny Directo last month.

"This particular album is super personal, like, it's really raw and honest. I kind of went through some challenges personally and just tried to figure out, when we do we take journey within and ask ourselves tough questions and make sure in life we're going after things we truly want?" she said of her new album, The Ride. "I took some time, pursued a few hobbies and slowed things down."

"That's what happens when you put out albums and your songs become a part of people's lives. You really share that," she added of why it took nearly five years to release new music. "It's a beautiful thing it's such a privilege but you also need to take care of yourself and make sure your values are in the right place."

"We live in fast paced world and sometimes we feel like we're on display all the time and we're kind of putting on a show for our friends and our families and that's heightened when you're an entertainer," Furtado shared. "But you have to know when you're not on stage anymore." See more in the video below.

