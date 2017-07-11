Neil Patrick Harris Slams James Woods After ‘Utterly Ignorant and Classless’ Tweet About Young Boy

Neil Patrick Harris had a few choice words for James Woods after the latter posted an aggressive tweet about a young boy.

Woods, 70, shared a photo of a couple with their son at the Orange County Pride Parade in California, bearing posters that read, “I love my gender creative son!” and “My son wears dresses & makeup… Get over it!!”

The Once Upon a Time in America actor wrote, “This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage.”

Woods received a wave of backlash on Twitter, as well as criticism from Neil Patrick Harris, who responded with a tweet of his own.

“Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods,” the Gone Girl actor, 44, wrote. “I’m friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself.”

The mother of the family in the photo, Lori Duron, blogged about their son’s experience at Pride in a post titled, “My Gender Creative Son’s First Pride.”

“My sweet, fabulous, rainbow boy has never received so many compliments,” Duron wrote. “He’s used to getting stares and whispers when we’re out in public. He’s not used to getting the smiles, hugs and encouragement he received at Pride.”

This isn’t the first time Woods has made aggressive and derogatory comments on social media. In May, he made remarks about CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, writing, “As his butt plug dislodges during a newscast…”

Harris and husband David Burtka celebrated their 13th anniversary in April, taking to social media to commemorate their special day.

“Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left. The adventures have never ceased. The love has never waned,” Harris, captioned a smiling image of his husband and their son, Gideon.

He continued, “The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, @dbelicious. You’re the best.”