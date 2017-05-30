Neil Patrick Harris Shares Sweet Birthday Message to ‘Most Glorious’ Husband David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris is one super sweet husband.

The Series of Unfortunate Events star took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate husband David Burtka's 42nd birthday, posting a photo of Burtka holding a cake, surrounded by their cute 6-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon.

PHOTOS: Celebs Share Pics of Their Cute Kids

"Happy Birthday, David. You're the most glorious husband/father/person I've ever had the pleasure of knowing," Harris wrote. "My love and appreciation for you is immeasurable. May this be your best year yet! Xoxo."

For Harris' birthday last year, Burtka and their twins took the screen star to an adorable b-day lunch, where he celebrated turning 43 with his loving family and a margarita.

WATCH: Neil Patrick Harris Shares Adorable Family Vacation Pics With Kids Harper and Gideon

In April, Harris and Burtka celebrated their 13th anniversary and the couple commemorated the occasion with some super sweet messages on social media.

Check out the video below for a look at how the pair celebrated their special day.

Related Articles