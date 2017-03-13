Neil Patrick Harris Gets His First Tattoo in Honor of 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Getting Renewed

Neil Patrick Harris Gets His First Tattoo in Honor of His Netflix Show

Neil Patrick Harrisjust got inked!

The actor celebrated the second season pickup of his Netflix show, A Series of Unfortunate Events, by getting his first-ever tattoo.

Harris, 43, chose a “scamp stamp” of the Volunteer Fire Department (V.F.D.) insignia on his ankle, courtesy of tattoo artist Anderson Luna. “We got picked up for Season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events. I got this to celebrate. #firsttattoo #anklebone #oof#olaf #scampstamp,” NPH captioned his tattoo photoson Instagram and Twitter.

A Series of @Unfortunate Events has been renewed for season two. Exciting! Unless, of course, you're a Baudelaire... https://t.co/aqXwxJdZwt — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) March 13, 2017

Unfortunate Events fans know the V.F.D. symbol to be of the secret society which main characters Violet, Klaus and Sunny Baudelaire are members of.

FROM COINAGE:How To Spend The Night In the Fanciest Homes Around the World

The first season, which premiered in January, covered the first four (of 13) books following the adventures of three orphans who constantly escape the schemes of a greedy relative (Harris) on the hunt for their family’s fortune.Along the way, Olaf dons well over a dozen disguises and accents, thus requiring an actor of certain versatility for the part.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com