Naya Rivera and David Spade Continue to Fuel Romance Rumors With Date Night in Los Angeles

Naya Rivera and David Spade are fueling the romance rumors!

The two have been rumored to be dating ever since ET first published photos of the former Glee star and comedian packing on the PDA at the Halekulani Hotel pool in Waikiki, Hawaii, in March. On Friday, they were spotted together again enjoying a date night in Los Angeles.

WATCH: Naya Rivera and David Spade Pack on PDA Poolside in Hawaii -- Are They a New Couple?

Rivera kicked off her night solo, walking the red carpet at the 24th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in a glitzy silver Marchesa gown, which she paired with Stuart Weitzman heels and jewelry.

View photos



Getty Images

Later, she hopped over to celebrity hotspot Catch LA, where Spade, clad in a blue tuxedo and striped tie, joined her. Photographers snapped their picture as they were exiting the swanky restaurant.

View photos



Pacific Coast News

WATCH: Naya Rivera Responds to David Spade Dating Rumors

Rivera, 30, and Spade, 52, have yet to confirm whether or not they're an official couple, but the brunette beauty seemingly commented on the rumors (and poked fun at those flirty pics!) via Instagram last month.

Hear more in the video below!

Related Articles