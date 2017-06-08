It’s National Best Friends Day! Check Out These Celebrity BFFs Then and Now

Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, and Amber Tamblyn have all maintained a close friendship since appearing in the 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

In May, the foursome reunited in New York City to support Tamblyn’s directorial debut at the premiere of her new film Paint It Black.

June 8 is National Best Friends Day. In honor of best friends all over the world, find out what other celebrities have kept a longstanding friendship throughout their Hollywood careers.

Check out the video above to learn which former romantic rivals fought over girls in college, which besties met at an audition when they were children, which comedy duo were introduced at a comedy club, and who bonded over cheap wine.

