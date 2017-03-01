Nate Ruess and Charlotte Ronson Welcome Son Levon

It’s a boy for Nate Ruess and Charlotte Ronson!

The Fun. frontman and English fashion designer are first-time parents after welcoming son Levon in early February, Ruess’ rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“#iamsoinlove with my very first #newborn beautiful #grandchild,” Ronson’s mother, jewelry designer Ann Dexter-Jones, captioned an Instagram photo of herself feeling Levon, whose face is concealed.

“To the left of my photo that eludes you is an incredibly beautiful and adorable baby #takemyword,” she added, positively beaming in the photo.

Ronson’s twin sister, DJ Samantha Ronson, also used Instagram to express her well wishes for the new parents, sharing a photo of herself holding her new nephew.

“Happy Birthday to you @nateruess! On your birthday I just want to say…. Thank you for the best gift ever….. my cafe du monde sweatshirt!” the caption reads.

She adds, “Oh and my nephew is pretty awesome, too. What a generous guy you are…. #happybirthdaynateruess.”

Ruess, 35, and Ronson enjoyed a sweet baby shower in January. The California-based bash was attended by celebrity guests like Jaime King, as well as blue-hued desserts from Eleni’s New York and SusieCakes.

“Such a lucky girl to have such beautiful besties in my life,” Ronson, 39, captioned a group shot of the ladies at her shower, all pointing to the mom-to-be’s growing baby bump.

Page Six was the first to report the birth.

With reporting by SARAH MICHAUD