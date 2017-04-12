Nancy Kerrigan Reveals She Suffered From an Eating Disorder After Being Attacked in 1994

Nancy Kerrigan is shedding light on eating disorders in a new documentary she is executive producing called Why Don’t You Lose 5 Pounds? While talking to People magazine about the project, Nancy opened up about how she developed an eating disorder. It all began in 1994 after she was clubbed in the knee by her rival Tonya Harding’s ex-husband.

Thankfully, Nancy’s injuries healed in time for her to compete in the 1994 Olympics. But the scrutiny from the media made her feel ostracized from the Olympic Village. She said she began to “avoid food” as a way to control something, and that’s when she started to develop, to “some degree,” an eating disorder. Nancy even admitted that it “seemed like an accomplishment.” She added, “I just started shrinking. I’d put on makeup differently to sort of hide that I was wasting away.”

Nancy’s low calorie intake made her feel exhausted. She finally realized that she “didn’t go through all this and get to the Olympics to all of a sudden be so tired.” Nancy began to make an effort to eat, and made her manager go with her to the cafeteria. She went on to win the silver medal at the Olympics that year, and retired from competitive figure skating afterwards.

