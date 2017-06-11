Namaste! Miranda Kerr Opens Up About Her ‘Magical,’ Laid-Back Wedding: ‘We Started the Day’ With Yoga

The best way to relax before one of the most important days of your life? For Miranda Kerr, it’s yoga.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old model revealed details about her private wedding to Gwyneth Paltrow during a star-studded panel for In Goop Health in Culver City, California.

“Our wedding was just so joyful,” Kerr said. “We started the day, did yoga, then our families came over and we literally had this celebration in our backyard. It was incredible. It was so magical.”

The newlywed Australian beauty shared that the “different” type of workout she is loving lately is called Kundalini yoga, which “includes a lot of breath work and chanting and meditation.”





“It energetically invigorates me,” explains the working mom (Kerr has one child, 6-year-old son Flynn, with ex Orlando Bloom). “Without that, I don’t know that I’d be able to do everything that I do.”

While yoga is what works for Kerr, she adds that the important part of the practice is that it gives her time to be present and relax — and that those effective techniques, naturally, vary widely from person to person.

“Everyone has a different thing that fulfills [them],” said the longtime yogi. “Some of my friends love running. If you find what works for you as an individual, make sure you do those things.

“Even simple things, taking my shoes off and putting my feet in the grass just to ground and feel the light after a long airplane ride, doing simple things like that, really being conscious of being in the moment wherever I am,” she continued. “Take a moment to just be.”





Kerr agreed with Paltrow that the former’s recent nuptials signal “the beginning of something” — and that she and her new husband complement each other extremely well.

“Even though it’s coming up to four years this November that we’ve been together, we still have so much to learn from each other, and we do every day,” she says. “We see things from a different perspective, and we bring that to the table. Together, we’re so much stronger. It’s really good to have that partnership.”

The balance yoga provides extends to the model’s parenting techniques as well. “Before my son was born, I was working six days a week and [on] average traveling for work [to] three different countries a week,” Kerr recalls. “The only holiday I would take is Christmas. I thought that was normal.





“It’s so much nicer now to have more of a balance,” she adds. “Now that I have my son, I made a conscious choice to make sure that I’m there for my son and prioritize the time that I spend with him. It’s a different side of that ambition. It’s having a positive connection, and making sure that there’s balance in your life as well.”