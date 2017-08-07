MTV 'Road Rules' and 'The Challenge' Star Danny Dias Died of Chronic Substance Abuse

Officials have determined that MTV star Danny Dias died from “complications of chronic substance abuse,” but lacerations found on his wrists had nothing to do with his death, PEOPLE confirms.

Dias, 34, did not have lethal injuries but died of natural causes brought on by years of drug abuse, a spokesperson with the New York City Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE.

Dias was found dead on June 4 after police received a call about a man who needed assistance at 896 Flushing Ave., Brooklyn.

When authorities arrived, Dias was unconscious and unresponsive; paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Dias was found with lacerations on his wrists and surrounded by hallucinogenic drugs. However, say that the wounds did not play a part in his death.

“We are saddened by the news of Danny Dias’ passing,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

“Our thoughts are with the Dias family during this difficult time. Danny was a beloved member of the Road Rules community,” Bunim/Murray Productions said in a statement.

Dias first appeared on season 13 of MTV’s RoadRules, Road Rules: X-Treme, which took place in Argentina and Chile and aired in 2004. The reality game show features a group of young people who competed for prizes in a series of challenges.

Originally a native of Linden, New Jersey, Dias went on to appear on Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Gauntlet 2, the 11th season of MTV’s The Challenge, which premiered in 2005. (MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time of Dias’ death.)