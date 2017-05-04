‘Morning Joe’ Duo Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski Are Engaged

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged to be married, an MSNBC spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap.

The pair’s off-camera relationship has been among the worst-kept secrets in media. Now, they’re ready to take things to the next level.

The cable news power couple got engaged last weekend in during a trip to the South of France and Monaco to celebrate Brzezinski’s 50th birthday, according to the New York Post.

Just last week, Scarborough jokingly apologized to his new fiancé after calling her “snotty” during an on-air spat. The duo was absent the day after the incident, which resulted in speculation that they were having issues. At the time, an MSNBC spokesperson told TheWrap it was planned time off and had nothing to do with Scarborough’s on-air comment.

It turns out that the planned time off resulted in an a proposal.

“Joe got down on one knee and proposed old-fashioned-style with a ring. Of course, Mika accepted. They came back from the trip on Cloud Nine,” a source told the Post.

The news of Scarborough and Brzezinski’s engagement broke shortly before Thursday’s episode of “Morning Joe” was about go to live. They have famously attempted to keep their personal relationship a secret from viewers.

The duo wanted to open the show by discussing James Comey, but guest Harold Ford Jr. was quick to chime in.

“First of all can I say something?” Ford Jr. said. “Congratulations. Congratulations.”

“Oh thank you, good good, yeah,” Brzezinski said without acknowledging why she was being congratulated.

Co-host Willie Geist had their backs, joking that the congratulatory message was about the show’s ratings.

“Numbers have been up lately. Show’s going well.” Geist said.

Economist Steve Rattner didn’t seem to realize that everyone was using the ratings as a ploy to congratulate Scarborough and Brzezinski without actually telling viewers the news.

“But I’m reading here, there’s other things to say congratulations about,” Rattner said.

Geist stopped him, simply saying, “Steve,” and then Scarborough went back to business as usual while the panel chuckled with laughter.

Scarborough is an outspoken Republican and Brzezinski is a Democrat, but the pair seems to agree on their constant criticism of President Donald Trump. They were criticized for being too friendly to Trump last year, but have turned on him since Election Day, recently comparing Trump to someone with dementia.

