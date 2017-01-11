Molly Sims and Scott Stuber Welcome Baby No. 3, Share Adorable First Photo

Molly Sims is a new mom for the third time!

The actress and her husband, producer Scott Stuber, welcomed their brand new bundle of joy, son Grey Douglas, on Tuesday.

Sims took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news, along with an adorable photo of her precious new progeny being cradled in her arms as she lay in a hospital bed.

"Welcome to the world Grey Douglas Stuber," Sims captioned the cute pic. "Words do not express how grateful and happy we are to have another piece of magic added to our little tribe! #blessed #tribeof5."

Sims and Stuber, who tied the knot in September 2011, welcomed their first child, son Brooks Alan, in June 2012, and welcomed their daughter, Scarlett May, in March 2015.

The actress announced they were expecting their third child back in August, when she shared an emotional video to her YouTube channel.

"We never expected it would happen. We didn't even know," she shared in the video. "This was such a true surprise. I think that's why I'm so emotional."

ET caught up with the excited star back in October, where she opened up about her and her husband's process for coming up with possible baby names. Check out the video below to hear more.

