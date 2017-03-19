‘Modern Family’ Star Rico Rodriguez’s Father Dies: ‘He Was Like a Super Hero’

Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez is mourning the death of his father, Roy Rodriguez.

The 18-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to memorialize his late father, who died last weekend at age 52, in a touching tribute.

"This has been the toughest week of my life," Rico captioned a throwback photo of him and his father enjoying milkshakes at a diner. "My Dad was the most kind hearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known. He was like a super hero, he had the ability to get the best out of you day in and day out."

"I'm gonna miss your hugs. I'm gonna miss your advice. I'm gonna miss your smile, and I'm gonna miss your laugh," he continued. "I know you're looking down at us right now giving us the green light to move forward. I miss you Daddy. I'll love you forever."

Rico's older sister, Disney channel star Raini Rodriguez, also shared a sweet message to her late father, alongside a smiling selfie the pair snapped together.

"You have officially been gone one week daddy and while it has been really difficult, we are all still standing tall and I know it's because you are sending us strength and guidance all the way from heaven," Raini wrote in the caption.

"My daddy was the greatest man in my life," he continued. "His work ethic and sense of humor were two of his greatest characteristics, both of which he shared with me. He has taught me so many life lessons and inspired me constantly to follow my dreams."

"I know you will continue to shine down on me, momma, Rico, Ray, Poppi and baby and we will be ok!" she added. "I promise to make you proud daddy. I will love and miss you forever."

Roy's family held a memorial service on Friday, and he was laid to rest on Saturday. He is survived by his wife, Diane, their four children, two daughters-in-law and several grandchildren, as well as his mother, Ramona Torres, step-father Rosalio Torres, and other close family members.

