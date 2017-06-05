Mischa Barton’s Lawyer Declares ‘Court Victory’ in Actress’ Revenge-Porn Case

Good news for Mischa Barton.

Lisa Bloom, the “The O.C” alum’s attorney in the actress’ revenge-porn case, declared that Barton had scored a win in the justice system Monday.

“COURT VICTORY today with Mischa Barton,” Bloom tweeted. “Distribution of the explicit images banned, ex stays 100 yards away forever.”

In March, Barton obtained restraining orders against two former boyfriends, amid reports that a sex tape of featuring her was being shopped to online porn outlets.

The restraining orders state that the former boyfriends, Jon Zacharias and Adam Shaw, “may not sell, distribute, give away or show any naked photos or videos of any type of Mischa Barton.”

According to the orders, Barton began dating Zacharias in October, and during their “brief time together” he “recorded me having sex with him, taking a shower and took other naked pictures of me WITHOUT MY PERMISSION OR KNOWLEDGE. Jon is trying to sell those tapes without my permission for $500,000.”

In the restraining order request, Barton said that, after she broke up with Zacharias, she began seeing Shaw, who informed Barton that he was a former friend of Zacharias and “told me that Mr. Zacharias was bragging about having the intimate photographs and videos of me.”

During a press conference with Bloom in March, Barton told the media, “I’ve been put through an incredibly hard and trying time. This is a painful situation, and my absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments, without my consent with hidden cameras.”

The actress added, “And then I learned something even worse — that somebody is trying to sell these videos and make them public.”

“Several months ago, Mischa was horrified to learn that someone was shopping around explicit images of her. She reached out to me for help, and we immediately put the world on notice that Mischa did not consent to the release of any such photos or videos. We went into court and obtained court orders barring anyone from trafficking in images like this of Mischa,” Bloom said in a statement Monday.

Bloom continued, “Today we have won an important agreement, which permanently blocks the dissemination of these images. All explicit photos and videos of Mischa must be handed over to me immediately. Her ex must stay 100 yards away from her today, tomorrow, and forever. And the court will retain jurisdiction over the case in case we need further enforcement.”

COURT VICTORY today with Mischa Barton. Distribution of the explicit images banned, ex stays 100 yards away forever. pic.twitter.com/cr0cWtveYg – Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 5, 2017





I am proud to represent Mischa Barton in her revenge porn case. We will be giving our statement after our 1:30pm court hearing today. pic.twitter.com/Vtfsm7hD94 – Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 5, 2017





Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

