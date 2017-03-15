Mischa Barton Confirms She’s the Victim of Revenge Porn Crime: ‘No Woman Should Have to Go Through This’

This is horrible.

Mischa Barton held a press conference in the presence of her attorney, Lisa Bloom, on Wednesday, where the O.C. star revealed that she had been filmed during intimate moments without her knowledge or consent.



"My absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments, without my consent, with hidden cameras," the 31-year-old actress told reporters. "And then I learned something even worse: that someone is trying to sell these videos, and make them public."

"I came forward to fight this, not only for myself, but for all the women out there," she added. "I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through."

Calling the ordeal a "horrific experience, Barton compassionately stated, "No woman should have to go through this."

"It is a very hard thing to do, but I am glad that I am finally standing up for myself," Barton concluded her statement.

In a statement, Bloom put out a warning to anyone thinking of obtaining or sharing the illegal content.

"There is a name for this disgusting conduct: revenge pornography," the lawyer wrote in a statement, explaining that the act is "a form of sexual assault, and it is also a crime and a civil wrong in California."

"I have a message for anyone who attempts to traffic in these photos or videos of Ms. Barton: we will find you, and we will come after you. We will fully prosecute you under every available criminal and civil law," the statement continued. "You proceed at your peril."

The upsetting news comes months after Barton was transported to a hospital following a disturbance call in her home.

