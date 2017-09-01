Miranda Lambert Is Saving Dogs Displaced By Hurricane Harvey

As flooding continues to ravage parts of Texas and creeps into Louisiana after Hurricane Harvey, Lone Star State native Miranda Lambert is on a mission to bring back a little hope.

The "Tin Man" singer and her incredible animal rescue organization, MuttNation Foundation, which she started with her mother, are braving the unsafe conditions in Houston to save dogs displaced by the natural disaster, People reports. According to one of MuttNation's Instagram posts, the crew is picking dogs up from municipal shelters in Houston so they can help make room for an influx of more animals.

As of Wednesday, Lambert and her team of volunteers had rescued over 70 pooches. That number rose dramatically on Thursday, when MuttNation wrote they'd picked up another 99 pets in an Instagram post.

"Thanks to some amazing transportation volunteers...We sent over 70 pups to our shelter in Oklahoma today," Lambert wrote in an Instagram post. "Our rigs are now rolling into Houston for another load. Continue to send prayers and donations."

The country crooner shared another post that featured a photo of a dog with her adorable litter of newborn puppies.

"My roommates tonight sure are cute! Mama and newborns that were born this morning," she captioned the post. "Im calling her Ashley after @ashleymonroemusic who just had a baby herself. @muttnationfoundation rescued 72 dogs today who are being transported to dry safe shelters across the country. Thanks for yalls support."

In addition to monetary donations, MuttNation is asking people in Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee to drop off pet supplies (dog/cat food, dog/cat treats, toys, blankets, towels, etc.) at various locations, which can be found here.

Lambert joins a long list of celebritie s who are donating their time, money, and energy to helping Texans in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, including Beyoncé, Sandra Bullock, Kevin Hart, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and the Kardashian family.

