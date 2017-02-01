Miranda Kerr Is ‘Very Excited’ About Upcoming Wedding to Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr may not be American, but she understands what Super Bowl Sunday is all about. The Australian supermodel appears in Buick’s new “Pee-Wee” commercial and chatted with Yahoo Celebrity about the new spot.

“It was a really great experience to be part of the commercial,” Kerr, 33, told us. “It’s so cute, the little peewee team. We had so much fun shooting it. Honestly I’m not [a football fan], I didn’t grow up with it, but it’s such a big part of American culture. It’s such an iconic thing to be a part of. I’ve always watched the Super Bowl, I’ve been to a game myself a couple of years back and that was a lot of fun. The ads are always so interesting and quirky and funny and they are just known worldwide to be watched.”

Kerr appears alongside Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the commercial. “Cam was great,” she gushed. “We had so much fun. We had the music going on set and were dancing around in the cars.”

So were any of the men in Miranda’s life jealous she was filming with the good-looking athlete? “Oh no, they know where my heart is,” she laughed.

Kerr got engaged to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel last summer after a year of dating, but the model played coy about their wedding plans this year.

“It’s a great year and we’re very excited,” she said. “It’s all happening!”

As for her Super Bowl plans, Miranda will be watching the game — and her Buick ad — at home with Evan and her 6-year-old son Flynn, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

“My partner is very good on the barbecue so he’ll be doing that,” she shared. “And I’ll be cooking up a storm. You know, because I didn’t really grow up with the Super Bowl I’m always asking people what traditional dishes to serve on Super Bowl are. I’m thinking maybe hot dogs … nachos … a little beef slider?”

So when Flynn sees his mom on TV, will he think it’s cool she’s in a Super Bowl commercial?

“Because he’s only 6, I’m not sure he quite understands yet,” she said. “But they talk about it at school. When they had their school assembly they talked about the Super Bowl coming up. He’s aware of it, but this will probably be the first year he understands the game and how much of a part of American culture it is.”

Oh, and just in case you were wondering: “I’d probably have to say I’ll be rooting for the Patriots,” she added.

Check out Buick’s “Pee-Wee” ad below: