Miranda Kerr Has a Beauty Product for Heartbreak

Miranda Kerr just got married to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and showed off her new wedding band on her husband’s platform. But even though the model and wellness guru is all smiles and sunshine now, she still recalls what it’s like to feel heartbreak.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, Miranda said, “A few years ago, I was in a really rough place … my heart was really wounded. This strong wave [of] depression really hit me all of a sudden, and I didn’t know what to do.” We can only assume that this feeling of depression came after Miranda split from her then husband, Orlando Bloom.

So she did what any supermodel and co-founder of a skin care product line would do — she reached out to her aromatherapist for help with her heartbreak. With the assistance of the aromatherapist, Miranda and her company, Kora Organics, created the Heart Chakra Aromatherapy Oil.

According to her, it’s a “super-charged wellness essence that really helps nurture your heart and empower your energies.”





The Kora Organics Heart Chakra Aromatherapy Oil is available for sale online and at Sephora; it contains sandalwood, ylang-ylang, and cedarwood. After combining those elements, Kora filters them through a rose quartz crystal to charge them.

Miranda described it as “the closest thing I can describe to feeling a big warm hug.”

Hopefully, Miranda won’t be needing to get over heartbreak anymore. But if it happens, she now has a homemade solution.

