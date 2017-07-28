Mindy Kaling Steps Out in Form-Fitting Dress Amid Pregnancy Reports

Mindy Kaling is glowing!

The 39-year-old actress stepped out to attend Hulu's Television Critics Association summer press tour held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday.

The Mindy Project star -- who is reportedly pregnant with her first child -- looked gorgeous in a black, form-fitting dress with silver detailing, black heels, a side ponytail and red lips.

The actress, who has yet to address the pregnancy rumors, did seem to have a noticeably tiny baby bump in a pic with The Mindy Project executive producer Matt Warburton.

While she hasn't addresses her own reported pregnancy just yet, the actress and producer did open up about her character, Mindy Lahiri's, future as a working mom during Hulu's TCA panel, when asked if the final season of her show will have a happy ending.

"We do. We're romantics and I think that happily ever after can be romantic happiness," Kaling shared. "And sometimes it could be a contentment on your life, as a professional and as a mother." In the upcoming season, fans can also expect Chris Messina to be back for multiple episodes, as well as Glenn Howerton and Adam Pally.

The brunette beauty also shared that it was their decision to end the show after the upcoming sixth season, adding, "We just have a good finale that we've known about for a while."

Reporting by Philiana Ng.

