Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker Haven’t Gone on That Date Yet, but There’s Still Hope

Last month, Mindy Kaling and Sen. Cory Booker made a connection over Twitter. He asked Mindy to go to dinner, and she said yes.

This weekend, the New Jersey senator gave an update about their flirty encounter and whether or not the date has happened yet, telling Vanity Fair, “Well, first of all, don’t read too into it about ‘asking out.’ I want to sort of take the romantic aspect out of it and talk more about how she’s amazing.”

This all started when Booker called out Kaling for dissing Newark on The Mindy Project.





But the actress clarified that was just her character talking. And to smooth things over, she also agreed to come visit New Jersey.

@CoryBooker yes. Now let me get the PATH train schedule. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017





Senator Booker confirmed the date hasn’t happened yet but had nothing but great things to say about the actress.

“A lot of people read more into it than there’s there, but this is just somebody I really revere, and have just a reverence for in terms of her impact that she is making in so many ways. Just not only with women, people of color — so much visibility. She’s an extraordinary force, and someone I have a lot of respect for. So to have her come to my city to see it and to bring her spotlight there is a wonderful thing,” he said.

But there are more compliments for Kaling. The senator concluded, “I think she’s a wonderful person, that’s it. So all the romantic talk, put that aside, but let’s focus on a really extraordinary human being that I hope to get to New Jersey.”

Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o might have their own movie:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:

• Sarah Jessica Parker Takes in a Broadway Show With BFF Andy Cohen and Hubby Matthew Broderick

• Katy Perry Looks Like Guy Fieri, Which Is Not Good for Her Love Life

• Let Sofía Vergara Teach You How to Get on a Pool Float in 4 Easy Steps