Mindy Kaling and Sen. Cory Booker Meet Cute on Twitter and Set Up Date

It’s the pairing you didn’t even know you wanted. Mindy Project star Mindy Kaling and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., had a little Twitter conversation Thursday that led to possible dinner plans.

It all started when Booker, a rumored 2020 presidential hopeful, jokingly called out Kaling for a line her character said on the show that dissed New Jersey. He shared a clip of Kaling saying, “Jeremy? Cory Booker? I can’t believe he came. I guess anything to get out of Newark, huh?” With the clip he wrote, “Ouch! @MindyKaling, heard Dr. Lahiri dissed Newark last night … @VogueMagazine & I disagree,” as he linked to his travel guide to Newark in Vogue and followed up with “(I still [heart emoji] U!)”





Kaling quickly responded, “Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it’s cool. Thanks for the [heart emoji]. It’s mutual!” Booker volleyed back, “You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification. And If the [heart emoji] is really mutual … come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes.”

It was an offer that she quickly took him up on, in typically funny fashion: “yes. Now let me get the PATH train schedule.”

At this point, PATH, the Manhattan-to-New-Jersey train system, decided to get in on the action, tweeting Kaling a link to its schedule. She thanked PATH with no less than six kissy face emojis. But wait! There’s more!





Ever the gentleman, Booker offered to send a car to pick her up for their dinner date. “Thank you! PATH train is awesome when you are Jersey bound. But you are @Lyft worthy! I will send one to you for the door to door.”

It wouldn’t be Kaling’s first romantic encounter with a political connection. She wrote in her book Why Not Me? that an anonymous aide to former President Barack Obama spent more than a year romancing her. As things progressed with the fellow, she was called in to meet Obama. “That was a moment when I realized how cool my life is. I was trying to hit on a guy and was being c***blocked by the President of the United States,” Kaling wrote. The romance eventually fizzled because of scheduling conflicts.

We have no idea if or when this date will actually happen, but what are the chances the rest of it will play out on Twitter as well? Not much? Well, we’ll be on the lookout.





