Milo Ventimiglia Shares the Most Adorable Story About His First Kiss

That first kiss moment is a rite of passage for everyone. And for This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, his experience was right out of a rom-com film.

In a recent interview with W magazine, Ventimiglia talked about kissing a girl at a friend’s house when he was a freshman in high school.

But there’s a major plot twist to this story. He revealed that the girl he kissed was dating his friend at the time. The actor said, “It might have been a friend of mine who was older than me who liked this girl, but he was kind of picking on her. And he’s like, ‘Well, you should just kiss Milo.’”

So how did it exactly go down? Ventimiglia recalled: “I think this beautiful girl, her name was Michelle. And I remember she walked up and just grabbed me, and pulled me in and kissed me. And I couldn’t leave the couch after that.”

The 39-year-old said that major milestone completely took his breath away. He admitted, “I was shocked and terrified and in love and feeling something I’d never really felt before. And it was amazing and I wanted it again.”

And even though that kiss was more than two decades ago, Ventimiglia confessed he is brought back to that exact moment every time someone asks him about it. He said, “Yeah, it was great. Good memory.”

In other entertainment news, Calvin Harris regrets going off on Taylor Swift:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: