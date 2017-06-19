Miley Cyrus’s Most Memorable Celebrity Feuds

Miley Cyrus has never shied away from speaking her mind, so it’s safe to say her strong words have pissed off a celebrity or two.

On Sunday, she congratulated her younger brother, Braison, for making his runway debut at a Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan. She went on to to praise her brother’s talents and said that it is a Cyrus trait to try everything.

Then she took at dig at the Italian designers. Cyrus wrote, “I strongly disagree with your politics … but I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!”





The 24-year-old’s issue might have something to do with the brand’s willingness to dress the first lady. Stefano Gabbana called Miley “Ignorant!!” and said the designers wouldn’t be working with her brother again.

In 2015, Cyrus dissed Nicki Minaj in an interview with the New York Times. She called the rapper “not too kind.” On the night of the VMAs, Minaj confronted Cyrus onstage and said: “Let’s go back to this bitch who had a lot to say about me the other day in the press. Miley, what’s good?!”

Cyrus released “Wrecking Ball” in 2013 and said it was inspired by Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” video. The Irish singer reacted to Miley’s music video: “You have enough talent that you don’t need to let the music business make a prostitute of you.”

In 2014, during a concert in L.A., Miley apparently spotted Katy Perry and leaned in to kiss her. But the smooch was too much even for Katy, who said in a TV interview, “God knows where that tongue has been!”

