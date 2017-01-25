Miley Cyrus and Shia LaBeouf Are ‘Teaching Treason,’ Jon Voight Says

Watch out, Miley Cyrus and Shia LeBeouf; if Jon Voight has his way, you might find yourselves facing treason charges.

“Deliverance” actor and conservative cheerleader Voight took the “Eagle Eye” actor and “Can’t Be Tamed” singer to task on Tuesday, accusing them of spreading treasonous sentiment among their fans.

“When you see the young people, like Shia LaBeouf and Miley Cyrus, and they have a lot of followers, young people are looking at them, what are they teaching? They’re teaching treason,” Voight, who spoke at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, said.

“They’re teaching going up against the government, not accepting the will of the people on this president,” Voight continued.

On Friday, as Trump was sworn in as the new Leader of the Free World, LaBeouf launched a protest project, “He Will Not Divide Us,” directed at Trump. The project, which will last for the next four years or until Trump is no longer president, consists of a livestream set up in front of New York’s Museum of the Moving Image.

The public is invited to speak the phrase “He will not divide us” into the camera, “repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish,” according to a description of the project.

For her part, Cyrus posted a tear-filled video on Twitter the day after Trump was elected — though Cyrus, who supported Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton during the election cycle, also said that she was willing to work with the new president.

“Anything you ever want to talk about or understand [about] the people who don’t think the same way as you … if you want to open your mind and want to open your heart, I would love to give you a key,” Cyrus said.

Not exactly “Sic semper tyrannis,” but hey — everybody seems to be extra-sensitive these days.





